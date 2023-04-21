JOE Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $184.90 million and $26.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

