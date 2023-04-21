Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Down 8.1% in March

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the March 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 4,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $271,041.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of JOUT stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $59.98. 20,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,701. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.