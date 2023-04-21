JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Target Price to GBX 1,491

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,832 ($22.67) to GBX 1,491 ($18.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,170 ($26.85) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.50) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($27.22) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 1,406 ($17.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.03 and a beta of 0.86. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054.80 ($13.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,456.22 ($30.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,625.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,722.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

