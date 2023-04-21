JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3,188.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,398 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,685,000. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after buying an additional 765,740 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 459,221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,056,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,818,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

