Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys New Shares in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.46. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

