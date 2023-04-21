Kades & Cheifetz LLC Buys Shares of 8,074 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 110,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,020. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

