Kades & Cheifetz LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.67. 121,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,733. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

