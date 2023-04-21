Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 381,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 39,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.