Kades & Cheifetz LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. UBS Group lowered their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $359.28. The company had a trading volume of 139,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.64 and a 200-day moving average of $367.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

