Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 141.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PZT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,265. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

