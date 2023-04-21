Kades & Cheifetz LLC Takes Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. 698,955 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

