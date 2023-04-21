Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $375.64 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Kava has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $375.64 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00039210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019891 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001245 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 488,461,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,455,192 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.