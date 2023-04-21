KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KBR by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

KBR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 690,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,055. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.