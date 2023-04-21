Keep Network Market Cap Reaches $149.66 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $149.66 million and approximately $576,207.44 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,838,054 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

