Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 47.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 340.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ambev stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 1,507,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

