Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.16 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

RSP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $144.42. 747,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $156.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

