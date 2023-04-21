Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 800 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,147,000 after buying an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,256,000 after buying an additional 32,287 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS NOBL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 303,920 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
