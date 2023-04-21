Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 18,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 40,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelso Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelso Technologies stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,389,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,440 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 6.24% of Kelso Technologies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies, Inc is a product development company, which engages in the design, production and marketing of various proprietary pressure relief valves and manway securement systems used in transportation applications. Its products are initially designed to be installed on railroad tank cars which carry hazardous and non-hazardous commodities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.