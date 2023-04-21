KeyCorp Lowers RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $40.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Shares of RNG opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $102.18.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254 in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

