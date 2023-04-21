KeyCorp Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $72.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.55.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.90. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after acquiring an additional 450,982 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

