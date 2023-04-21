Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

