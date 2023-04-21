Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

