Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.