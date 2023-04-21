Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.12 EPS.
Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
