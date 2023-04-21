Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $256,613,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Articles

