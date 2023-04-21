Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.70.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,734,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

