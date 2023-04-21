Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $21.16. 1,015,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,371.43%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

