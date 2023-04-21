Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.95 ($10.82) and last traded at €9.97 ($10.83). Approximately 156,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.00 ($10.87).

Analyst Ratings Changes

KCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($11.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $994.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.58.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

