Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 792,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,934,479 shares.The stock last traded at $57.33 and had previously closed at $57.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

