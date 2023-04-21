Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.56.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.