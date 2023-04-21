Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Shares Down 5.7%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 66,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Know Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $37.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.

