Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 716,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Knowles has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 56.24%.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

