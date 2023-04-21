Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $52.62 million and $16.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00134802 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00053502 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00035021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

