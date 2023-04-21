Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 936,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after buying an additional 759,684 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 136,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 57,911 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $30.09 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.