Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89,273 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Trading Down 1.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Shares of SPLK opened at $91.33 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $136.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

