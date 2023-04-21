Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $292.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

