Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. (OTCMKTS:KOZAY – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 1,260 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri A.S. explores for and operates gold mines in Turkey. It owns and operates seven mines in OvacikBergama-Izmir, Çukuralan-Izmir, Kaymaz-Eskisehir, Mastra- Gümüshane, and Himmetdede-Kayseri regions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

