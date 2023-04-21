Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.9 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kronos Bio by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kronos Bio by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 439,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286,235 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Kronos Bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 658,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,595. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Articles

