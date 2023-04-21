Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kuke Music Stock Performance

KUKE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,969. Kuke Music has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kuke Music

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.