KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.32

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.32 and traded as high as $11.30. KVH Industries shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 43,117 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, March 17th.

KVH Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 66.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

