Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.96% of Lam Research worth $1,110,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.84. The company had a trading volume of 721,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,615. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day moving average is $458.79.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

