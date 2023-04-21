Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.
Lam Research Trading Up 7.2 %
NASDAQ LRCX opened at $526.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.10.
In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
