Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. Lam Research also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $4.25-$5.75 EPS.

Lam Research Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $526.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

