Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.09. The company had a trading volume of 845,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,968. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 318.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.