Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,521 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. 100,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,736. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

