Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 278,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,149,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,492,000 after buying an additional 351,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 2,619,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,102,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

