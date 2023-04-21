Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.79.
Shares of NVDA stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,249,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,002,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $668.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $281.10.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
