Larson Financial Group LLC Has $23.65 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,521 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 103,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85,811 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 77,796 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,203,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.45. 158,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,834. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

