Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,382.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,480 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Yale University increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,823. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

