Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $7.01 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,000. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,172. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $58.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

