Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 12,433 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,066. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $33.58.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

