Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 34,687 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,748. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.04.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

